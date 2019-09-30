Five Arrested After Robbery at Moorhead Apartment

1/5 Tavian Streed

2/5 Audra Bar

3/5 Mason Reed

4/5 Pierre Hall

5/5 Ethan Erickson

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Five people were arrested after a forced entry robbery in Moorhead on Sunday.

The Moorhead Police Department received a report of people forcing their way into an apartment unit at 911 23rd Avenue South at approximately 11:52 p.m.

When officers arrived, the suspects were getting into a vehicle and began to drive away. Deputies, officers and MN State Patrol were able to stop the vehicle in the 2300 block of 8th Street South.

All five adult occupants were taken into custody without incident. A handgun was located inside the vehicle.

21-year-old Ethan Erickson, 26-year-old Pierre Hall, and 23-year-old Mason Reed, all of Fargo, were charged with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

24-year-old Audra Bar, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle. 20-year-old Tavian Streed, of Moorhead, was charged with felony second-degree controlled substance along with two open misdemeanor theft warrants. Police say Streed was assaulted by the other suspects during the incident.

The Moorhead Police Department concluded the suspects robbed the apartment with intent to steal controlled substances.