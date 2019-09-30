ND Sheriffs Meet with Trump Administration on Border Security

Bismarck, ND – Nine North Dakota Sheriffs and two Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Washington D.C. last week for a two-day border security and safe communities conference.

They joined 190 other Sheriffs from across the country to hear from key leaders from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Border Patrol and Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

Administration leaders provided the Sheriffs with updates on border security, policy changes to secure the southern border and loopholes in the immigration system. The DEA also provided information on drug control enforcement with a focus on opioids and fentanyl.

The North Dakota Sheriffs also met with Senator Hoeven, Senator Cramer and Representative Armstrong to discuss secure borders, safe communities and other law enforcement issues such as drugs and gun control measures.

Their meetings were capped off with a brief visit with President Donald Trump on the steps of the White House.

Sheriffs and Sheriff’s duputies from Benson, Billings, Burleigh, Dunn, Grand Forks, Hettinger, McIntosh, Ramsey, Sioux and Stutsman counties attended the conference.