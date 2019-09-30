The Fargo VA Medical Center Hosts Its Yearly Job Fair

The event is looking to fill about 90 vacant positions.

FARGO, N.D- The Fargo VA Medical Center is looking to fill positions such as Advanced Medical Support Assistant, House Keeping aides and Food Service Workers.

The department of Health says this job fair makes it easier for them when it comes to hiring.

“It gives us kind of a leg up, like I said by doing interviews on the front side, it speeds up the process versus waiting until the applications are collected so it gives the supervisors a chance to meet and greet so that when it comes to making that hiring decision, they can make it with confidence because they’ve met the person already and kinda per-screened them,” says Jason Wells, the Human Resources Director of the VA Health Administration.

As people were walking in they were given information of where to go depending on what job they were interested in applying for.

The VA Job Fair was held at the auditorium of the Medical Center where people were able to do walk-ins and interviews on site from 3-6pm.