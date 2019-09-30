UND Football: Schweigert “Looking for Consistency” From Ketteringham Against UC Davis

UC Davis has dropped from 4 to 12 in STATS Poll

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football heads into a new week moving on from a 35–20 loss to Eastern Washington. The Fighting Hawks turned the ball over six times leading to Eagles scores. Four of those turnovers came from quarterback Nate Ketteringham.

Ketteringham made his first start since going down week one with a knee injury. In snowy, wet conditions, Ketteringham throw the ball a UND-high 43 times, completing only 19 of them. Heading into their next game, where you’ll see Ketteringham under center again, head coach Bubba Schweigert wants to see more from his second–year starter.

“He made some really good throws under some tough conditions on Saturday but we need to see that at a consistent level. Making his reads, going through his progressions, moving and getting away from pressure a bit,” Schweigert said. “That would help us and help our football team. We want to see him take that step forward and learn from Saturday. We just really have to look forward. Learn from OUR mistakes and move forward.”

This week’s game is part of homecoming week for UND.