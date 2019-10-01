Breckenridge Elementary School Receives $100,000 Fitness Center Renovation

The goal of the organization is to promote health and wellness.

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – An Elementary School in a small Minnesota town gets the renovation of a lifetime.

The National Foundation For Governors’ Fitness Councils revealed A $100,000 new workout space for students, teachers and the community in Breckenridge.

The Foundation’s “Don’t Quit Campaign” awards fitness centers to schools across the country as a way to promote physical activity and fitness for kids.

They visit four schools a year and choose three from over 100 participants in each state to receive money.

The Fitness Centers are funded through public And private partnerships with companies like Coca–Cola, Anthem Foundation, Nike and Wheels Up.

The renovations lasted for 3 weeks and you can find exercise equipment Like weights, bike, monkey bars and elliptical.

The school is already making use of the facilities adding that for them, promoting health & wellness has always been the school’s top priority.

“I believe a healthy body leads to a healthy fit mind, so those two go hand–in–hand. So, if we can get the fitness and the energy out, the students are able to focus better in the classroom,” says Corinna Erickson, the Principal at the Breckenridge Elementary School.

For the organization, the goal is that not only students and staff use the facilities, but also the whole community. They feel like the space can be a place where they gather.

“Not just for the teachers and the kids but for the moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles of the community and it becomes the hub of the community this fitness center. And the really cool thing is this is the gift that really starts to give when we leave,” says Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

The Organization Will Be Unveiling A New Fitness Center In Coleraine, Minnesota Tomorrow And Later In Woodbury .