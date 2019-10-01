Grand Forks Convenience Store Robbed at Gunpoint

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A convenience store in Grand Forks was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

The Grand Forks Police Department received an alarm report at Loaf ‘N Jug on University Avenue at 11:47 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two men robbed the store at gunpoint. There were no injures.

Officers searched the area with a K9, but did not locate the suspects.

Police say one of the suspects was described as wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a “Moltgear” logo on the back, black pants and black and white shoes. He is believed to be 5’6″ to 5’8″ and heavy set.

The second suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, black pants and dark shoes. He is believed to be 5’9″ and medium build.

Both suspects were wearing a white colored mask covering the lower half of their face with the hood of their sweatshirts pulled up. The weapon was a black and silver colored semi-automatic style handgun.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department.