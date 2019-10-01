NDSU Football: Defense Focusing on Stopping the Run

Robinson has eight touchdowns this season

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football coming in fresh off its bye week to travel for the first game of Missouri Valley play. The Bison hit the road to face 10th ranked Illinois state who are 3 and 1 after the non conference..

The Redbirds present a tough test offensively with a FCS second team all–american at running back with James Robinson who rushed for 1200 yards last season and Missouri Valley newcomer of the year, quarterback Brady Davis who threw for over 1900 yards last season. For the Bison defense, it’ll be about shutting them down.

“They’re going to try to give him the ball anyway possible rather that be screen, pitches or power,” junior linebacker Jabril Cox said. “Being ready for everything that they do. Trick plays they’ll be able to do because of the receivers out and prepare for that.”

“All of us in the defensive back room still prepare the same as if the two receivers who are hurt still were there,” sophomore cornerback Destin Talbert said. “We just always expect no matter who we play to play our best ball no matter what.”

“This back is pretty good. Everyone is just going to have to do their job,” senior defensive end Derrek Tuszka said. “Everyone is going to have to fit their gaps, make the tackles and the routine plays.”

A noon kick Saturday from Normal.