REAL ID Enforcement Date One Year from Today

MINNESOTA–The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s full REAL ID enforcement date is one year from today.

Effective October 1, 2020 anyone 18 years or older wanting to fly within the U.S. or enter a federal facility will need a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID, passport or another acceptable form of ID.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says a standard driver’s license will not be accepted for federal use on October 1, 2020, but it will still be valid for identification and driving purposes.

Applicants trying to obtaining a REAL ID will be required to provide one document proving identity, date of birth, and legal presence in the U.S., one document proving SSN, and two documents proving current residence. The documents must be original or certified by the agency that issued them, and digital documents will not be accepted.

Standard driver’s licenses can be renewed for REAL ID’s at any time.