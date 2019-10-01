Two Arrested After Stealing Ambulance and Fleeing Police
RED LAKE, Minn.–Two juveniles were taken into custody after they stole a Red Lake ambulance and fled from police.
The Beltrami County Sheriffs Office received reports of a stolen Red Lake ambulance from the Red Lake Hospital at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Sunday.
A short time later, a Beltrami County deputy located the stolen ambulance and attempted to stop the ambulance, but the driver increased the speed.
A tire deflation device was used to stop the ambulance and two juveniles were taken into custody.