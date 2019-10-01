UND Football: Defense Wants To Be Better Against UC Davis

Gave up 35 points in loss to Eastern Washington

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It’s a week for improvement for North Dakota football.

UND is coming off a 35–20 loss to Eastern Washington and it doesn’t get much easier as 12th ranked UC Davis comes to the Alerus Center Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks defense give up 377 yards of offense including 284 on the ground. Giving up that many yards put them in a 28–nothing hole at the half creating a deficit that was hard to come back from. Defensive end Mason Bennett said it’s about going back to the drawing board and getting better for when the Aggies come to town.

“We came out flat as a defense. When you give up 28 points in one half you dig yourself so deep its tough to get out,” Bennett said. “There was times to get out and make a comeback but its tough to dig yourself out but there’s so much room to look back and get better. That’s the big thing were doing right now. Seeing what we did wrong and fixing that for this week coming up.”