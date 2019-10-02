Man Arrested After Striking Multiple Vehicles and Fleeing Police

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A man was arrested after striking multiple vehicles in an attempt to evade police after a hit and run.

The Grand Forks Police Department received reports of a hit and run crash in the area of 308 2nd Avenue North at approximately 11:31 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police located the suspect vehicle in the area of Library Lane and Library Circle where the driver refused to stop and made several attempts to elude officers by turning off his headlights.

The driver evaded police for a short time, but drove up behind a patrol vehicle and the pursuit was initiated again. The driver drove into the Columbia Heights trailer park where he struck a parked car. He then continued on and struck two parked cars in a driveway. The driver, in another attempt to flee, stuck the patrol vehicle, and then drove in between two houses and struck several trees causing the vehicle to become disabled.

The driver, 21-year-old Kyle Snobeck, was taken into custody and treated on scene by Altru Paramedics. No one else was injured during the incident.

Snobeck is being charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, refusal of a judicial order, carrying a concealed weapon and many various traffic violations.