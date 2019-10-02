People Baffled When Poll Says ND’s Favorite Movie Candy is Baked Beans

As we head into October, here’s a great breakdown of every state’s favorite movie candy! What does your state like? pic.twitter.com/NNeDmxnYfw — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 30, 2019

NORTH DAKOTA – Many people think of movie time with popcorn and pop. According to a trending Twitter poll, North Dakotans are sampling a magical fruit.

Baked beans are the number one snacking option for moviegoers.

The poll says it’s unofficial but was sampled from social media, Target and Walmart.

North Dakota wasn’t the only state with a cheesy option. Wisconsin also got some notoriety with its choice of Kraft Cheese Singles.

The poll isn’t sitting right with some people.

“North Dakota said baked beans and I was like that’s crazy. I have never seen anyone eat baked beans at the movies and I have been to plenty of movies in North Dakota. I just thought it was a weird fact I would love to know how they got that fact,” NDSU student Dillon Radunz said.

There was some questioning if the people voting in the poll were referring to the Boston’s Baked Beans candy.