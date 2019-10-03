Arrests Made in Grand Forks Loaf ‘N Jug Robbery

Grand Forks Police say a citizen tip led detectives to begin investigating Mendoza and Ahlgrim.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the robbery that occurred at Loaf ‘N Jug on Monday.

18-year-old Valentin Mendoza and 18-year-old Raymond Ahlgrim were identified, arrested and charged with robbery, terrorizing, and theft.

