FM Crossroads Hosts Culture In Motion Powwow

The event will be held October 5-6 at the Scheels Arena

It’s a chance to experience different cultures right here in the Fargo-Moorhead metro.

FM Crossroads is a nonprofit that is preparing to host its fourth annual powwow this Saturday and Sunday at Scheels Arena.

The festival features art shows, activities for children, as well as youth football drills led by former Bison greats and world class singers and dancers.

“It’s important that you know you get a chance to learn a little bit about a culture. See some really fantastic professional people that are dancers and singers that go across the country. We have Grammy award singers that have been there,” says Fm Crossroads president Scott Satermo.

Singers receive an $8,000 grand prize and first place dancers are awarded $1,000.