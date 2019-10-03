Grand Forks Police Respond to Two Opioid Overdoses in Two Days

Grand Forks police are urging citizens to take preventative measures including keeping naloxone available.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department has responded to two separate opioid overdoses in the past two days.

In each case, CPR was performed and naloxone was administered by first responders. Both victims were revived and appear to have fully recovered.

Grand Forks police are urging citizens to refrain from using illegal drugs and to take preventative measures including keeping naloxone available.

Grand Forks Public Health will have naloxone available at no cost for individuals or loved ones of individuals at risk for overdose on Thursday from 3-5 p.m., Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Monday from 3-5 p.m. No personal identifiable information is required to received the naloxone.

Inspire Pharmacy also has naloxone available over the counter at no cost during normal business hours.