Sanford Hosts Pink Palooza for Breast Cancer Month

All proceeds from the night will go to the Edith Sanford Breast Center

MOORHEAD, Minn. People get their pink on at Sanford’s Pink Palooza, which raises awareness for breast cancer.

The event has live music, a food truck and even an inflatable bounce house for the young ones.

People also could bid on items in a silent auction for items like a signed Carson Wentz Jersey.

For some doctors who see cancer patients regularly, they say events like these are much needed.

“As health care workers we learn so much from the cancer survivors as well and it’s really great to get out of the sterile environment of the clinic and really let our hair down and get to know people on a personal level,” says Dr. Shelby Terstriep a medical oncologist at Sanford.

You can make a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation here