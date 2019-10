Moorhead Football Shuts out Sauks Rapids-Rice

The Spuds took down the Storm 34-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In front of a home crowd under the Friday night lights, Moorhead shut out Sauks Rapids-Rice 34-0.

The Spuds scored on their first drive of the game with a Trey Feeney touchdown pass to Wyatt Gunkel.

They held onto the lead from there, scoring 34 unanswered points to win the game.