Play of the Week Breakdown: Fargo South Boys Soccer Niresh Mongar

NIRESH MONGAR BREAKS DOWN HIS GAME WINNING GOAL AGAINST SHANLEY

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South Boys Soccer’s Niresh Mongar’s goal against Shanley won last week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.

This week, he joined KVRR’s Nick Couzin in studio to break down what he saw on the play.