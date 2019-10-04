Rourke Art Museum Brings The Scares With New Exhibit

The Exhibit Art Ghoullery: Black Cats & Vampire Bats is meant as a celebration of Halloween.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Rourke Art Museum has a new, spooky exhibit.

“The Art Ghoullery: Black Cats & Vampire Bats” is a love–letter to the scariest of holidays.

It brings frightening fringe art back to The Rourke with the assistance of local artists.

The interpretation ranges from cute to creepy, while the diversity of visual language creates a gruesome melody sure to delight both the sinister and silly.

The exhibit is open until November second.