Salvation Army Distributes Coats For Kids

People were also able to register for the Thanksgiving Food Box.

FARGO, N.D. – The Salvation Army distributes coats for kids and families so they get some warmth this winter.

Over the past year, The Salvation Army has been receiving donations of coats and other clothing to help those in need during the cold winter season.

Some of the donations were able to find a new home as hundreds gathered outside the Fargo Air Museum as they waited to go inside and look through the racks.

“Anyone who is need of a coat is invited to come out. We’re a long bus route, you know, find a way to get here. If you come with proof identification and it can’t be any photocopies, but they can come in and bring all the proofs for all the members of the family and we’ll set them up with a coat today,” says Pastor Administrator Capt.Jeannette Jensen.

Waiting for them inside were the volunteers. Among them, NDSU students who took out of their busy school schedule to give back.

“I guess I’ve always had a heart for the community and just love helping people and serving people, you know in any way I can. The Fargo–Moorhead community gives back to you know me in so many ways, and so many different areas. So, it’s just a matter of what can I give back to the community and you know, what can I do for other people, who are in need,” says Isabella Lien, NDSU student.

People will also have the opportunity to register for the Thanksgiving Food Box during the Coats for Kids and Families distribution.

If you missed the distribution event, you can stop by the Fargo Air Museum tomorrow from 10 to 7 to get winter gear.