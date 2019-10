School Bus Strikes Moose Near Crary, ND

Twenty-five passengers were aboard the bus when it struck the moose.

CRARY, N.D.–A Dunseith school bus carrying the school volleyball team struck a moose while traveling on Highway 2, three miles east of Crary.

The bus suffered significant front-end damage, but the bus driver, 78-year-old Curtiss Halvorson, was able to drive it safely to a stop.

Twenty-five passengers were aboard the bus when it struck the moose. No one was injured.