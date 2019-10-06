GiGi’s Playhouse Hosts 7th Annual Walk & Fest

The event is in celebration of National Syndrome Awareness Month

MOORHEAD, Minn. — This army is a little different than most.

Its youngest member is only 19 months old.

“We’re here walking for Cohen. Our son, who has Down syndrome,” said Cohen’s mom and participant in the walk, Sarah Nordin.

Cohen’s Army includes nearly 60 family members and friends supporting him and others in the community with Down syndrome.

“We understand that they may not walk, you know, when a typical kid may walk, but he’ll get there when he can,” Nordin said.

For now, they’re walking on his behalf.

GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center, is hosting its 7th annual Walk and Fest celebration.

“Today we gather to celebrate all individuals with Down syndrome and our families, and the community that we live in. And to, also, just raise awareness for Down syndrome and acceptance for everybody,” said Kellie Hamre, Board President of GiGi’s Playhouse in Fargo.

About 600 people are marching around the Trollwood Performing Arts Center in hopes of spreading the message that an extra chromosome simply makes someone extra special.

“It’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Nordin.

Hamre says the organization’s mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome.

“Everybody has talents and abilities, and something to offer within our community. And people with Down syndrome are no different. This is just a great way for us to be able to show and to teach everybody about all the positive aspects of what GiGi’s Playhouse brings to our community.”

Step by step, their goal is to get to a kinder, more generous and accepting world.

The walk raised a little over 50 percent of its 75,000 dollar goal.

You can still donate through this link: GiGi’s Playhouse Walk & Fest fundraiser.