Young Climate Activist Coming To Standing Rock Reservation In North Dakota On Tuesday

A 16-year-old climate activist who scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting our area.

Greta Thunberg is tonight on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota to appear at a panel discussion.

She’ll be on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Thunberg traveled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign.