Fargo Fire Department Wants Community to Participate in Fire Prevention Week

The fire prevention awareness efforts will continue until October 12

FARGO, N.D. — Fire Prevention Week is back to remind the community of how to be safe in case of a fire emergency.

All seven Fargo Fire Department stations are participating in this year’s national campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

The effort is put on by the National Fire Protection Association.

They say knowing small things like where the smoke alarms in your home are and teaching children how to call 911 can save lives.

“Knowing two ways out of a room is a great thing to get in the habit of for any situation. So, if you’re at a bar or at your house or your apartment, knowing your ways out, it’s important to kind of recognize that everywhere you go,” said Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.

People are welcome to visit and tour the Fargo Fire stations from 6 to 8 o’clock throughout the week.