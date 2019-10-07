Mayor Mahoney Proclaims Monday “Vern Bennett Day”

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has proclaimed today, October 7, 2019, as “Vern Bennett Day.” The 86-year-old Cass County Commissioner and longtime Fargo Public Schools superintendent died last week.

Bennett was the longest-tenured superintendent of the Fargo Public School District serving for 28 years. At the time of his passing, he was also the longest-serving member of the Cass County Commission serving in that position since 2002.

Mahoney said, “Vern Bennett will be remembered for his willingness to serve, his thoughtfulness as a leader and his genuine nature.”