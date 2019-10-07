Monday Match: Brady And Gabriell

Brady And Gabriell Are Celebrating Their One Year Match Anniversary This Month

You can defend the potential of a child by volunteering as a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center. Let’s meet this week’s Monday Match, Brady, and his Little, Gabriell:

* They are celebrating their one-year match anniversary this month!

* Their favorite things to do are dodgeball at SkyZone, roller skating, and movies!

There are currently 94 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.