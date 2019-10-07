NDSU Basketball Tabbed As Preseason Summit League Favorite

Shahid, Ward Named to First & Second Team All-Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State is the favorite to win the 2019-20 Summit League men’s basketball title, according to the annual preseason poll released Monday, Oct. 7.

The Bison received 23-of-34 first-place votes to top the poll. Head coach David Richman returns all five starters from last season’s squad that won the Summit League Tournament title, finished 19-16 overall, and earned the second Division I NCAA Tournament victory in school history.

Four of the nine league teams received first-place votes, with South Dakota ultimately coming in second behind the Bison in the preseason poll. Oral Roberts was picked third, Omaha was fourth, and South Dakota State was voted fifth.

This is NDSU’s first time atop the Summit League preseason poll since the 2013-14 season.

Bison seniors Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward were named to the preseason All-Summit League teams, with Shahid on the first team and Ward on the second team.

Shahid was named Summit League Newcomer of the Year and the Tournament MVP last season, leading the Bison with 13.1 points per game. He had eight games with at least 20 points, including 22 in the win over Omaha in the Summit League Tournament championship game and 20 vs. No. 1-ranked Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Ward was second on the Bison with 12.4 points per game and led the team with 6.2 rebounds per contest. He led NDSU with 23 points in the NCAA First Four victory over North Carolina Central.

2019-20 Summit League MBB Preseason Poll

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points 1. North Dakota State (23) 526 2. South Dakota (6) 457 3. Oral Roberts (3) 404 4. Omaha 369 5 South Dakota State (2) 300 6. Purdue Fort Wayne 224 7. Western Illinois 188 8. North Dakota 164 9. Denver 113

2019-20 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Stanley Umude – South Dakota

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts, Sr., F (14.8 ppg/8.5 rpg/1.2 apg)

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts, So., F (14.4 ppg/7.2 rpg/0.5 apg)

Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State, Sr., G (13.1 ppg/3.0 rpg/2.6 apg)

Triston Simpson, South Dakota, Sr., G (14.0 ppg/3.7 rpg/3.6 apg)

Stanley Umude, South Dakota, Jr., F (14.4 ppg/5.5 rpg/14 apg)

Kobe Webster, Western Illinois, Jr., G (17.0 ppg/4.4 rpg/3.1 apg)