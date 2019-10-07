Two Men Arrested After Stabbing Man in Attempted Robbery

The victim stated that the assault occurred as part of an attempted robbery.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Two men were arrested on Saturday after an attempted robbery and aggravated assault in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Police Department received reports of a man who had been stabbed in the 2500 block of 14th Avenue S at approximately 1:31 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the man had been stabbed several times.

The victim was able to describe the suspects and provide their possible direction of travel. The victim also stated that the assault occurred as part of an attempted robbery.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K9 to track the two suspects. They located and detained 20-year-old Aureilo Carrizales and 22-year-old Brenton Headbird-Wenell. Carrizales and Headbird-Wenell were charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

The victim was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.