UND Football: Schweigert Wants His Team to “Stay Focused” as Idaho State Game Approaches

Idaho State Beat UND Last Season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football coming off a win against a ranked opponent for the second time in three weeks after a game-winning field goal sealed the Fighting Hawks victory over UC Davis.

Next up for UND, a match up with Idaho State who had their number last season taking home the victory at the Alerus Center.

In order to have success this week, head coach Bubba Schweigert wants to see his team put last week’s emotional win behind them and truly put this week’s game at the forefront of their preparation.

“The mental and physical work, that’s done during the week,” Schweigert said. “Later in the week, you have to find that right emotional level or anxiety level and that’s different for different positions. We have to be at that point where we have great focus and be at the right emotional level and play intense football for a long period of time because we expect another 60 minute game.”

UND and Idaho State won’t play again until 2021.