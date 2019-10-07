West Fargo Man Enraged By Bumper Sticker Arrested For Terroristic Threats

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A West Fargo man who didn’t agree with a woman’s political bumper sticker is arrested in Moorhead for terroristic threats.

Police say 27-year-old Joseph Schumacher, who has a Donald Trump bumper sticker, pulled up alongside the woman’s vehicle on 8th street south in the noon hour.

He began yelling about her Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker then pulled in front of her and held up a gun.

Officers were called and they found Schumacher in a nearby business and a loaded gun in his vehicle.

He is being held on two counts of felony terrorist threats and a misdemeanor for having a loaded handgun in a vehicle without a permit.