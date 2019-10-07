William Hoehn Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

FARGO, N.D.–William Hoehn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison plus 360 days to be served concurrently in connection with Savanna Greywind’s death.

Hoehn appeared in the Cass County Courthouse Monday morning for his resentencing hearing. Hoehn was originally sentenced to life in prison in connection with Savanna Greywind’s death.

The prosecutors asked for a maximum 21-year sentence. Prosecutors at the courthouse said, ” I hope (after 21 years) Mr. Hoehn does not believe he did this out of love. There is no love in a crime such as this for anybody.”

Hoehn’s lawyer said Hoehn has shown remorse and asked for 7 years in prison.

Judge Tom Olson said he felt the maximum sentence was necessary. Hoehn will only serve 17 years due to the 775 days he already served behind bars.