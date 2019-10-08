LIVE: Fargo United Brings Police & Community Together

Free Food and Fun While Getting to Know Fargo Police

Get to know the people who help keep our community safe.

The Fargo Police Department is hosting Fargo United on Tuesday, October 8th.

They tried to put the event on earlier this year. It got rained out.

Thankfully, they’re making it up before this week’s winter storm rolls in.

Head down to Ed Clapp Elementary from 5:00-7:00 p.m. to get free food, entertainment and prizes.

Officer Michael Bloom tells us how much fun it is for cops to get to know people in the community during the lighthearted event.

He says it’s vital to develop good relationships with people.

Bloom adds that the community an especially tight relationship with the police department.

Click here for more information.