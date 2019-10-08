NDSU Football: Offense Feeling Confident Against Improved Northern Iowa Defense

UNI Gave up 56 Points to the Bison Last Season

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football dominated in week one of Missouri Valley conference play with a 37–3 road win at number fifteen Illinois State. Valley play continues as the Bison return home to play tenth ranked Northern Iowa Saturday.

The Panthers defense let up 56 points to the Bison in a loss last season, however, this year’s UNI defense has vastly improved. The Panthers are coming off a win over Youngstown State holding the Penguins offense to just 55 rushing yards on 33 carries.

On the season, UNI is holding opponents to just over 18 points per game. With the Bison having a top six scoring offense in the FCS, receiver Christian Watson is confident the offense can get the job done.

“We’ve heard a lot of statistical stuff about how good their defense is this year, how many turnovers they’ve had, how many yards they’ve let, but were not worried about that.” Watson said. “Were just worried about what scheme they run and how were going to combat that scheme. How were going to put up the goals we have every week on them regardless of how many times they’ve stopped other offenses.”

An early 1 P.M. kick-off with homecoming for NDSU.