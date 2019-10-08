Sanford Health Is Offering Flu Shots as Flu Season Nears

There are 15 Reported Cases Of The Flu So Far in Cass County.

CASS COUNTY, N.D – Flu season is fast approaching.

The flu is a contagious disease that spreads around the United States every year, usually between October and May.

It can cause fever and chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose.

Infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain health conditions or a weakened immune system have a greater risk of flu complications.

“We highly recommend getting the flu shot, there’s something called Herd Immunity, which means as more people get the flu shot in the community it protects those that are unable to get it for chronic disease or other health conditions, especially those babies who are 6 months or younger, who can’t get the flu shot, we highly recommend everyone to get it to protect the babies and the older population as well,” says Autumn Nelson, Nurse Practitioner at Sanford.

So far, there are 15 reported flu cases in Cass County.