Fargo-Moorhead Prepares for First Snow of the Season

They recommend drivers to go slowly, increase your following distance, and know your brakes.

FARGO-MOORHEAD- Fargo City Public Works Department has been busy all week preparing for the upcoming snow that is expected to hit.

Every piece of equipment has been gone through and is all ready to go.

The city always tackles snow emergency routes first, secondary routes and then neighborhoods.

The city has 200 tons of salt to be loaded into the trucks and 500 more tons are being shipped in on Monday night. The city also has 300 tons of sand.

“We’ll be prepared for the worst and hope for the best, I know there’s a fine line of snow, rain, we’ll be prepared for either rain or snow, and possibly both, we’ll have as much equipment as we can, ready to battle any conditions that require such action,” Says Lee Anderson, Public Works Supervisor.

The city is not the only one preparing for the snow… people have been heading to their local hardware stores to buy snow blowers and shovels.

“Over 50 a day for snow–blowers, I think yesterday alone we sold over 100 snow–blowers, just from open to close and it’s just growing everyday anytime the news says that there is a storm coming, we have a big rush coming in,” says Zach Hegge, Manager at LOWE’S

The first snowstorm of last winter hit Oct. 10 and dropped just over an inch of snow in the Fargo–Moorhead area while other parts of North Dakota saw almost a foot.