Main Avenue and 2nd Street South Intersection Opens as Roundabout

FARGO, N.D.–The Main Avenue and 2nd Street South intersection is opening as a two-lane roundabout on Wednesday.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the two-lane roundabout is the first of its kind in North Dakota. It is expected to eliminate the rate of high-speed crashes, accommodate vehicles of all sizes, and increase safety for drivers as well as pedestrians.

In addition to the intersection, Veterans Memorial Bridge and the 2nd Street North underpass will be open. Shared use paths will also be open through the roundabout and on both sides of Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The 2nd Street South exit turn will initially remain closed to through traffic due to the ongoing flood mitigation project which is expected to be completed in October.

The two-year makeover of Main Avenue in downtown Fargo is a joint project between the NDDOT and City of Fargo. The entire project is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.