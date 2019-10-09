Man Charged For Politically-Motivated Road Rage

Incident Involved Elizabeth Warren and President Donald Trump Bumper Stickers And Guns

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man who was arrested in a politically-motivated road rage incident in Moorhead on Monday is charged.

27-year-old Joseph Schumacher of Bismarck faces three misdemeanors: carrying weapons without a permit, unlawful transportation of firearms and disorderly conduct.

Schumacher is accused of pulling alongside a woman’s car, displaying a pistol and yelling at her about an Elizabeth Warren sticker on her car.

He had a sticker in support of President Trump and two loaded guns inside his vehicle.