Purrfect Addition To Your Family: 220 Cats at Fargo Shelter Looking For Home

FARGO, N.D. – Cats Cradle shelter in Fargo has an abundance of cuteness and needs your help.

It has taken in 48 cats from hoarding situations and 220 are looking for homes. 83 of them are in the shelter where a comfortable amount is 60.

If you’re willing to add a temporary member to your family, you can foster a cat. Cats Cradle provides the food, kitty litter, bedding and toys. All you need to do is have a loving home.

“It’s no cost to you and they pay you back. They pay their rent in cuddles and purrs,” Cats Cradle Volunteer Carol Stefonek said.

If you’d like to get a new pet instead of fostering, Cats Cradle is offering a special of half off adoption fees, which will cost you 69 dollars.

Click here for more information on fostering and adoption.