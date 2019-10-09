Red River Access Points Closed in Grand Forks

Public access points to the Red River will be reopened when the water levels recede to a safe level.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–All public access points to the Red River in Grand Forks County have been closed due to current flooding conditions.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says increasing river levels, falling temperatures, and additional weather concerns through the weekend make the river unsafe for public use.

