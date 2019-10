EDC High School Football Roundup

Davies, Sheyenne, Fargo South, and Shanley all took home a win in Conference play

FARGO, N.D. — Thursday’s weather did not stop high school football from getting underway in the EDC as all eight teams played a conference matchup.

Davies 30, West Fargo 26

Sheyenne 44, Grand Forks Central 0

Fargo South 14, Fargo North 6

Shanley 10, Grand Forks Red River 0