Man Accused Of Armed Robbery After Victims Meet To Buy Game Console

Moorhead Police Say Robbery Happened Wednesday Afternoon

MOORHEAD, Minn. —Moorhead police arrest a man they say robbed people trying to buy a game system from them.

They responded to the 1800 block of 9th Avenue South around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon.

The victims told them they met up with 34-year-old John Sargent to buy a video game console.

They say he took their money then pulled out a knife.

They escaped uninjured.

Police found Sargent in the area and arrested him.

He is in Clay County Jail on charges of First Degree Aggravated Robbery this morning.