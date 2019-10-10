NDSU Foundation Receives $75 Million Donation

FARGO, N.D. – The NDSU Foundation gets its largest single donation ever: a $75 million donation by Robert and Sheila Challey.

It’s part of the foundation’s In Our Hands campaign.

It hopes to raise $165 million for scholarships, $55 million in professor stipends and $90 million for facilities and upgrades.

The scholarship money would expand the amount of undergraduate music department scholarships to 100.

“What started as a slow quiet drum roll will end today in a cannon like crescendo celebrating NDSU’s capacity to serve it’s citizenry better than we ever have before, better than we ever even imagined,” NDSU President Dean Bresciani said.

More than $308 million of the university’s $400 million dollar goal has been raised.