Fargo Force Kicks Off Return To Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota drivers are not the only ones jumping back on the ice.

The Fargo Force is back at action at Scheels Arena.

The team kicks off its first home game of the season against the Omaha Lancers tonight.

The team is also offering new family–friendly options on the concourse with a knee hockey arena, a tic tac toe game, and new food options for fans.

“There is a ton of family fun. Don’t think hockey. Think about all the exciting things you can do in the arena. That’s what we are striving for the hockey is there, but it’s a great indoor activity for everyone this year,” Fargo Force President Jon Kram.

Kram says he has high expectations for the team to take home its second Clark Cup Championship in three years.