Portions of I-94 and US 2 Closed Due to Weather Conditions

Snow plows have been pulled from roadways in Devils Lake due to zero visibility.

FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing roadways due to heavy snow and wind.

I-94 is closed westbound from Bismarck to Fargo and eastbound from Bismarck to Valley City.

I-29 is closed northbound and southbound from Grand Forks to the Canadian Border.

US Highway 2 is closed eastbound and westbound from Rugby to Larimore.

The NDDoT says the areas in and around Devils Lake are experiencing white out conditions resulting in secondary state highways to be impassable and blocked. Snow plows have been pulled from roadways due to zero visibility.

Travel alerts have also been issued in southeastern North Dakota including Fargo, Wahpeton and surrounding areas. NDDoT and NDHP want to remind motorists to be aware of quickly changing travel conditions.