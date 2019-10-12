4 Luv Of Dogs Trying To Find Forever Home For Rescues

FARGO, N.D. — For people across the state battling some cold weather blues.

4 Luv Of Dogs Rescue is trying to brighten the day by helping some pups their forever homes.

The Fargo based Rescue group set up at PetSmart to give people the chance to meet one of their newest rescues 1 year old Katie.

She’s just one of the many dogs that are up for adoption right now and the Rescue is hoping that public outreach like this will help dogs like Katie find their new home.

“Ya know their is some many dogs that are waiting for good homes that maybe ended up in the pound or had families that are no longer able to keep them and were just trying to give them a 2nd chance at their Forever Home,” 4 Luv Of Dogs Brooke Bittner said.