Essentia Health Spooking Flu Away With Vaccine

Their goal is to make getting a flu shot a fun experience

FARGO, N.D- Essentia Health is spooking the flu before it gets a chance to make people sick.

The event is encouraging people to get their flu shots while also trying to make it a less scary experience for those afraid to get the shot.

The flu vaccine is recommended for people six months and older, including people with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions.

“The whole process is simple and really quick we have people coming in to stop at registration, heading straight upstairs to a pediatric unit to get their flu shot, and then we also got face painting and a photo booth,” says Tara Ekren, the Media Relations at Essentia Health.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to attend the Spooktacular Flu event, you can go to their second holiday themed event on November 16th.