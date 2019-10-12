October Snow? S-NO Problem for Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — While some aren’t happy with the early snowfall, those in Barnesville, Minnesota are taking full advantage.

To encourage people to stay off the roads, the city’s police department started a town-wide snowman building contest.

An officer drove around town and snapped some pictures of the snowy creations and even took up some snowball fights with local kids.

From dressing their works of art in scarves and hats to a Vikings jersey and helmet, the contestants didn’t hold back.