Cass County to Hear from Citizens Interested in Commission District 3 Vacancy

FARGO, N.D.–The Cass County Commission is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, October 30 at 11 a.m. to hear from citizens interested in being appointed District 3 Commissioner.

The meeting comes after the passing of District 3 Commissioner Dr. Vern Bennett.

Interested citizens will need to submit a resume and/or letter of interest to the Cass County Administrations Office by 12 p.m. on October 21.

In order to be considered you must be a resident of Commission District 3, a citizen of the United States, and at least 18-years-old.

The Cass County Commission Office says anyone interested should be aware their information will be considered public and made available to interested parties.