Grand Forks Public Health to Begin Syringe Service Program

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Public Health is set to begin operation of their Syringe Service Program on Friday, October 18 at 1 p.m.

The program will operate as “The Any Positive Change (APC) Project” and seeks to reduce the spread of infectious disease related to injection drug use, provide positive connections to clients in active substance use, and prevent opioid overdose.

The APC project will offer services four days a week. In addition to the exchange of injecting equipment, program participants will receive HIV and Hepatitis C testing, naloxone, and referrals to medical and substance use disorder treatment.

The APC Project is authorized by the North Dakota Department of Health and joins four programs currently in operation throughout the state, in Fargo, Mandan, Minot, and Valley City. The staffing and administrative costs of the program are funded by federal opioid grants while injecting equipment has been purchased with private funds.