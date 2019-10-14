NDSU Football Not Trying to Get Too Comfortable With Matchup Against Unranked Missouri State Saturday

Bison won last year's contest 48-7

FARGO, N.D. –Halfway through the college football season and North Dakota State is a perfect 6 and o outscoring ranked Missouri Valley conference opponents 83–17 the last two weeks.

NDSU gets the benefit of another home conference game this weekend when Missouri State comes to the Fargo Dome. The Bears have been the bottom feeder of the Valley in recent seasons. The last time the Bears won more than five games in a season or more than two wins with in the Valley was 2013. With the Bison heavily favored, head coach Matt Entz knows not to let his team get too complacent.

“We just continue to remind them, continue to show them things we can improve upon. At practice, we just go about our business and that isn’t going to change regardless of who we play.” Entz said. “Were just going to keep taking it day by day. Today is going to look a lot like last Monday. Were going to require a lot of execution out of them, install some game plans. Work on special teams and just keep going about our business as usual.”

Saturday’s match-up is part of the Tree Bowl back at its usually kick off time of 2:30 p.M.